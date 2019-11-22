St. Louis poised to add 14 electric buses to busy route

ST. LOUIS (AP) – St. Louis is poised to add 14 new electric buses to a heavily traveled route.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Metro Transit is set to approve the $18.6 million purchase Friday. The move would mark the St. Louis-area transit agency’s first major commitment to electric vehicles.

The buses will replace diesel vehicles retiring at the end of 2020. Except for the occasional use of diesel backups, the new buses will make up the entire fleet running along Metro’s 70 Grand line. It’s the busiest route in the St. Louis region, with about 7,000 daily boardings.

Metro officials say the electric buses cost more to purchase but have lower maintenance and fuel costs, which will save money over their 15 years of service. Federal grants will help cover the cost.

