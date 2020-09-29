St. Louis marijuana testing facility passes inspection

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) says a marijuana testing facility near St. Louis, Missouri, passed its inspection Monday, Sept. 28.

This passing means all necessary sections in the supply chain all up to state standards, including at least one cultivation facility and three dispensaries.

One of those dispensaries, Route 66 Wellness, is in Springfield on Glenstone and Interstate 44.

There is no word yet on when Route 66 will open with marijuana.

DHSS also said Missouri’s action on medical marijuana is one of the most efficient implementations in the nation compared to other states.

Health leaders say the overall timeline was well below average, despite a pandemic.