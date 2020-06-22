St. Louis man wins two month battle against COVID-19

ST. LOUIS. Mo. — One man is expected to make a full recovery from COVID-19 after being on a ventilator for 20 days, and even put in a medically induced coma for 25 days.

On March 25, 56-year-old Scott Krupinski tested positive for the flu, but his health was still declining a week later.

When Scott was taken back to the hospital by his wife, Kelly, he tested positive for COVID-19, and his organs were shutting down.

On April 8, Scott’s wife was told he probably wouldn’t survive.

“His organs were one by one they were shutting down, he had blood clotting issues and kidney failure, lung failure, heart problems,” said Kelly.

After two months of being at the hospital, Scott is finally going home.

Nurses at the Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis called Scott a superstar, and his wife got him a superman cape.

Scott currently only speak at a whisper due to the ventilator, but he is now recovering and getting therapy.