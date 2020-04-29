St. Louis County town of Eureka will reopen despite mandate

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) – The town of Eureka is breaking ranks with the rest of St. Louis County and planning to reopen Monday.

The mayor is telling residents the time has come to simultaneously deal with the coronavirus while getting the economy back on track.

Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is lifting the statewide stay-at-home order effective Monday, but Democratic St. Louis County Executive Sam Page has extended the county’s order until at least mid-May.

He’s citing concerns that reopening too soon could create a new wave of infections.

Democratic leaders of St. Louis city, Kansas City and Jackson County also have extended their stay-home orders through mid-May.