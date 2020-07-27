St. Louis County Executive expected to announce new restricts in battle against COVID-19

St. Louis County Supervisor Dr. Sam Page, wears his mask as he leaves a press conference where he talked about new recovery plans dealing with Coronavirus, in Clayon, Missouri on Monday April 13, 2020. Page said the current stay-at-home order that is now in effect until April 22nd, will likely be extended until at least the middle of May if not longer. St. Louis County has 1,687 cases of COVID-19, with 42 deaths. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – Late Sunday evening St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page issued a press release stating that new restrictions must be put in place to slow the spread of the COVOD-19 virus. The rates of infections in the State of Missouri, and in the St. Louis Metro Area have been rising for the past several weeks, with St. Louis County recording nearly 600 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday over Saturday’s total of 12,774 positive test in the county.

Dr. Page will be making the announcement Monday, July 27th at 10:30 a.m. at the John C. Murphy Health Center located on North Hanley Road in Berkeley.

At this time it is unclear if the City of St. Louis will also be announcing any new restrictions.

Statement from St. Louis County Executive Sam Page: