St. Clair County woman sentenced to life in prison after murder of husband

ST. CLAIR, Mo. — A woman found guilty of being the mastermind behind her husband’s murder has been sentenced to life in prison without parole, according to court documents.

Elizabeth Kilgore was sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder as well as three other charges running consecutively to the first-degree murder charge. Kilgore was found guilty on March 6, 2021.

In Sept. 2018, authorities say Elizabeth Kilgore’s father, Charles Sanders, shot and killed her husband, Lance Kilgore, before shooting himself.

Lance thought he was meeting his estranged wife to pick up the couple’s son at a convenience store.

The probable statement also says that in the weeks before the shooting, Kilgore’s husband told family and friends that he thought he was in danger.

According to the probable cause statement, Elizabeth told a St. Clair County Jail inmate her father was “wanting to handle my problem for me.” The report also says Elizabeth tried to get the inmate to help her kill her husband.