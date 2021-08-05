St. Clair County man arrested in Springfield after taking children from estranged wife

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A St. Clair County man accused of taking three children from the home of his estranged wife was taken into custody in Springfield Thursday morning after a pursuit with Missouri State troopers and Greene County deputies.

St. Clair County Sheriff Lee Hilty said the man took the children about 7:30 a.m. and their location was not known until he was located in Springfield. The Missouri Highway Patrol was asked to assist, and a pursuit commenced from northwest Springfield to an area near Kansas and Bennett, where the man drove into a wooded area.

He was apprehended in that area. The children, ages 9, 11 and 15, were unharmed.

Ozarks First has a crew at the scene. More information will be released when it is available.