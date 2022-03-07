ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Law enforcement in St. Charles County is searching for a missing 7-year-old girl.

The St. Charles County Police Department says Piper Johnson was going to a supervised visit with Valerie Jean Baker, a 35-year-old white female with brown eyes and brown hair.

Valerie Jean Baker, 35

Piper Johnson, 7

Officials say Johnson is Baker’s biological child. Baker allegedly shoved the caseworker and took off with Johnson.

Johnson is three feet tall, weighs 55 lbs, has brown hair, blue eyes, and a fair complexion. She was wearing a white t-shirt with a Unicorn on it, gray jacket, white pants with pink swirls, and light-up tennis shoes.

Baker was wearing a black jacket with blue jeans and may be driving a Dark blue 2018 Toyota Corolla with Missouri license plates: CW8Z1G. The vehicle is missing the front driver side quarter panel and front driver side door handle. It was last seen around Route Z and Fiddlecreek Ridge Road.

Anyone with information is asked to dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Charles County Police Department at 636-949-3000.