SPS to expand in-person learning for high schoolers to four days a week

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Springfield Public Schools has announced that starting February 1, in-person learning for high school students will expand to four days a week.

According to a press release, Wednesday will still serve as a virtual learning day/ SPS cleaning day.

SPS says the decision to expand in-person learning opportunities for high school students resulted from a detailed review of COVID-19 health data following Winter Break.

The district says the adjustment of in-person learning opportunities on February 1 will align learning models for students across all grades:

Grades PreK-12: Four days of in-person learning.
Wednesdays will remain a virtual learning day for all students to allow for a thorough cleaning of facilities.
Full-time virtual learning remains an option for those who have selected this model.

“SPS is focused on increasing the number of in-person learning days for students as soon as possible, based on how the pandemic impacts the learning environment. SPS remains committed to restoring a full five days of in-person learning once an assessment of health data determines this is possible. At the end of the third quarter in March, a decision will be made, in collaboration with the health department, regarding the addition of a fifth day of in-person learning for the fourth quarter,” says SPS.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Weather Team

Viewer Panel Sign Up

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now