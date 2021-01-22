SPS to expand in-person learning for high schoolers to four days a week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Springfield Public Schools has announced that starting February 1, in-person learning for high school students will expand to four days a week.

According to a press release, Wednesday will still serve as a virtual learning day/ SPS cleaning day.

SPS says the decision to expand in-person learning opportunities for high school students resulted from a detailed review of COVID-19 health data following Winter Break.

The district says the adjustment of in-person learning opportunities on February 1 will align learning models for students across all grades:

Grades PreK-12: Four days of in-person learning.

Wednesdays will remain a virtual learning day for all students to allow for a thorough cleaning of facilities.

Full-time virtual learning remains an option for those who have selected this model.

“SPS is focused on increasing the number of in-person learning days for students as soon as possible, based on how the pandemic impacts the learning environment. SPS remains committed to restoring a full five days of in-person learning once an assessment of health data determines this is possible. At the end of the third quarter in March, a decision will be made, in collaboration with the health department, regarding the addition of a fifth day of in-person learning for the fourth quarter,” says SPS.