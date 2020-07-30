SPS Superintendent discusses re-entry plan for the upcoming school year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield Public Schools gave Missouri Governor Mike Parson a presentation on its re-entry plan, a plan that many are not happy with.

The plan offers two options for parents for the 2020-2021 school year: fully virtual or a hybrid option that would include two seated class days and three virtual.

Dr. John Jungmann, SPS Superintendent, says as a result of the plan, SPS is hiring more people than they ever have before.

Dr. Jungmann also says SPS is more prepared for students that do decide on the hybrid option, saying there are plenty of masks, hand sanitizers, and disinfectants.

“We want to be five days seated. No one argues about that. Every superintendent in this region, the governor, myself, the board of education, we just don’t believe that we can effectively start that way. We want to take a slow, measured approach and we believe that we can get back to 5 days a week but we need to get it right in the safety measures for our staff and our kid’s sake and our families’ sake first. Then, we’re hopeful that we can get back to that five days a week at the end of the first quarter.” Dr. John Jungmann, SPS Superintendent

As a reminder, parents have until Friday, July 31, 2020, to decide between all virtual or hybrid options for their students.