SPS students and staff quarantined at home after COVID-19 case

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Public Schools confirmed individuals at Rountree Elementary, Twain Elementary and Glendale High School recently tested positive for COVID-19.

SPS says they have contacted individuals who may have come in contact with the COVID-19 exposures.

Rountree Elementary School

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department advised students and staff at Rountree to quarantine at home until July 24 after an employee tested positive for the virus.

The school plans to re-open on Monday, July 27.

Students will be able to participate in school activities in Explore online.

To read the statement released about the COVID-19 exposure at Rountree Elementary, click here.

Twain Elementary School

SPS says an individual involved with the YMCA before and after the Explore program was confirmed to have COVID-19.

Just to be safe, the YMCA will temporarily suspend their program at the elementary school.

To read a message released about the school’s exposure to COVID-19, click here.

Glendale High School

An individual involved with the Glendale High School Football program tested positive for the virus.

The Health Department is advising all students who participated in football conditioning to quarantine until July 27.

For the statement released by Glendale High School’s director of athletics, Josh Scott, click here.