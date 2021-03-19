SPS shifts to full week of in-person classes, relieving stress on some parents

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– On Monday, Springfield Public Schools will return to a full week of in-person classes.

It’s a change that has a lot of people excited, especially one parent with kids in different school districts.

Last time we spoke with Ashley McGuire SPS switched to four days, which made things better at home. When that number changes again, each of her kids will finally have the same school schedule.

Ashley McGuire has kids in different school districts. She has a stepson that goes to Republic, and two kids who attend SPS.

“It is difficult to manage and with starting some days, and not going other days, and trying to figure out which kid goes where and when and how, it’s been a little tough,” McGuire said. “My daughter’s father, my husband, my grandparents, kid’s friends, parents, we’ve kind of coordinated. It’s taking a village to make sure our kids get where they’re supposed to go.”

At the same time, McGuire is running her new business.

“When you own a business, you can’t just shut the entire business down to go and pick someone up. It’s difficult.”

Luckily for the mother of three, on Monday she’ll be able to take a deep breath.

“We’re so excited about it,” McGuire said. “I know they’ve been going slowly so that we can kind of avoid big illnesses and I appreciate that, but getting back to a normal five day a week school week is really important.”

Important for her, and her children.

“I think it’ll just make everything else feel normal because when you’re off on Wednesday you just kind of don’t really do anything and it’s just kind of like an awkward day,” Ashley’s daughter Natalie Eastin said.

Eastin is a freshman at Central – last month she finally met her entire grade.

“I didn’t know what people on the other side looked like. And then we saw them and I was like oh.”

Eastin says she improved almost immediately in class after SPS switched to four days a week.

“It brought my grades up a lot having a teacher there, and having to ask questions, just knowing what I was doing.”

She’s also been more involved in school activities.

“Before that you just sat at home and waited for your next Zoom call to see people,” Eastin said. “But now I’m on the soccer team and I do cheer. And it just makes it feel like high school.”

McGuire’s business, Classic Rock Coffee Company, opened last May. She says this change will give her a lot less stress. She can now focus on trying to make it through this pandemic.