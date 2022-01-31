SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – For the first time in several weeks, COVID-19 cases in Missouri are declining, including in Springfield.

Encouraging data comes not only from newly reported cases, but also what researchers from the University of Missouri are finding in our sewer system.

Mizzou’s Sewershed Surveillance Project has been tracking the Omicron variant since it arrived in Missouri in late 2021.

Leading the team is Marc Johnson, who tells OzarksFirst on Monday he seeing less virus shed in nearly every sample collected across the state.

“Based on the waste water, Springfield has crested…unless they’re going to do a second wave, which sometimes happens,” says Johnson.

Johnson says based on data from other cities, the Ozarks will now likely see cases level off for several weeks.

“That’s kind of what happened with Delta too. It went up faster than it went down, says Johnson. “It sort of had a long shoulder and seems likely the same thing will happen with the Omicron.”

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reported about 350 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the lowest one day total in the last three weeks. If the decline continues, Springfield would have peaked on January 20th, with a one day total of 1,124 cases.

Data showing a downward trend is welcome news for many school districts trying to keep kids in the classroom the rest of the semester.

Springfield Public Schools returned to in-person classes today with new ways to manage COVID-19 without requiring student to wear masks.

The district announced Friday it was expanded its testing capacity for students and staff after nearly running out of tests in recent weeks.

In late December, the state halted testing orders from school districts due to manufacturing shortages outside the state’s control.

On Friday, SPS said it had just received its awaited shipment of 720 rapid tests.

“We are going to expand it to two sites, and then we’ll also have additional staff that will be supporting us so that we’ll be able to increase the number of tests that we’re able to do every day,” said Jean Grabeel, Director of SPS Health Services.

SPS has since moved its original testing site to the old Boyd Elementary School library, so parents and teachers on the northside of Springfield have easy access.

“They can just park outside the door. We’ll see them right there,” says Grabeel. “They don’t have to have a waiting time. They can come in, get tested, and get back.”

For those on the south side, SPS is working to add a designated area for SPS teachers and students at the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s clinic on East Battlefield.

Grabeel says there will be a specific entrance for students and staff to enter through in order to receive a rapid test.

The latest COVID-19 numbers reported by the district shows cases are also declining since closing school two weeks ago, and going virtual last week.

During the week of January 9th, the district reported more than 850 cases of COVID-19 among students and staff.

Last week, SPS reported roughly 350 cases along the same groups.

For more information on Springfield Public Schools

COVID-19 protocols, click here. https://www.sps.org/SRCSP