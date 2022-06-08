SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt subpoenaed 7 school districts including the Springfield School District requiring the district to provide information on the district’s decision to employ student surveys that he says ask about students’ sexuality and race, as well as their parent’s income and political beliefs.

“As Attorney General, I’ve made it my mission to work to empower parents and increase transparency in Missouri schools. Subjecting students to personal, invasive surveys created by third-party consultants potentially without parents’ consent is ridiculous and does nothing to further our children’s education. After learning of these surveys, my Office has opened an investigation and sent subpoenas to seven school districts across the state to get to the bottom of these surveys and put a stop to them,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “Further, through our Students First Initiative, we’ve received submissions from parents across Missouri, and in an effort to increase transparency in our schools, my Office has sent open records requests to a number of schools across the state. Parents are encouraged to browse our new transparency portal and see the documents and information that districts have provided our office. I encourage parents to continue to submit objectionable curriculum and policies and practices, as my Office continues to fight for transparency and the right of parents to know exactly what is being taught to their children.”

The Springfield School District released a statement in response: “Public education remains a primary target of our state’s attorney general, as demonstrated by his latest actions today. Springfield Public Schools will always comply with the law. Unfortunately, school districts across our state are incurring ongoing, significant legal fees to defend against ongoing allegations. Missouri taxpayers are incurring the cost of the attorney general’s actions. These attacks are divisive at a time when we need to unify on behalf of our children.”

As part of attorney general Eric Schmitt’s Student First Initiative he’s continuing to ask parents to send in curriculum they find objectionable. He also announced today a ‘transparency portal’ to compile district curriculum for parents to see.

