SPS plans to provide school supplies to all elementary students

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield Public Schools says it has plans to provide all 12,500 PreK – 5th Grade students with free school supplies.

The supplies provided to each student will vary, depending on their grade level.

Below are the two supply list options.

Students in PreK – 2nd grade will receive the following:

1 school supply box

1 24-pack of sharpened pencils

3 composition notebooks (writing, reading & math)

2 glue sticks

1 bottle of liquid glue

1 pair of scissors

1 box of 24 crayons

1 pink eraser

1 8-pack of washable markers

4 pocket folders

Students in 3rd – 5th grade will receive the following: