SPS plans to provide school supplies to all elementary students

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield Public Schools says it has plans to provide all 12,500 PreK – 5th Grade students with free school supplies.
The supplies provided to each student will vary, depending on their grade level.
Below are the two supply list options.
Students in PreK – 2nd grade will receive the following:
- 1 school supply box
- 1 24-pack of sharpened pencils
- 3 composition notebooks (writing, reading & math)
- 2 glue sticks
- 1 bottle of liquid glue
- 1 pair of scissors
- 1 box of 24 crayons
- 1 pink eraser
- 1 8-pack of washable markers
- 4 pocket folders
Students in 3rd – 5th grade will receive the following:
- 1 school supply box
- 1 24-pack of sharpened pencils
- 1 pencil sharpener
- 1 12-pack of colored pencils
- 3 composition notebooks (writing, reading & math)
- 2 glue sticks
- 1 bottle of liquid glue
- 1 pair of scissors
- 1 pink eraser
- 1 8-pack of washable markers
- 4 pocket folders