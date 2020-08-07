SPS plans to provide school supplies to all elementary students

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield Public Schools says it has plans to provide all 12,500 PreK – 5th Grade students with free school supplies.

The supplies provided to each student will vary, depending on their grade level.

Below are the two supply list options.

Students in PreK – 2nd grade will receive the following:

  • 1 school supply box
  • 1 24-pack of sharpened pencils
  • 3 composition notebooks (writing, reading & math)
  • 2 glue sticks
  • 1 bottle of liquid glue
  • 1 pair of scissors
  • 1 box of 24 crayons
  • 1 pink eraser
  • 1 8-pack of washable markers
  • 4 pocket folders

Students in 3rd – 5th grade will receive the following:

  • 1 school supply box
  • 1 24-pack of sharpened pencils
  • 1 pencil sharpener
  • 1 12-pack of colored pencils
  • 3 composition notebooks (writing, reading & math)
  • 2 glue sticks
  • 1 bottle of liquid glue
  • 1 pair of scissors
  • 1 pink eraser
  • 1 8-pack of washable markers
  • 4 pocket folders

