SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — After months of trying to solve the bus driver staffing shortages, more people are now signing up to be a driver for Springfield Public Schools (SPS).

Back in November, the district had to drop nearly 1,500 students from bus routes, due to the shortages.

Now, the district said they are on track to reinstate the bus guidelines.

SPS Deputy Superintendent of Operations, John Mulford, said they’re hopeful by March 21, they can offer more students a chance to hop on a bus.

“We had 103 fully trained drivers, we need 112,” said Mulford. “As of today, we are up to 108 that have completed training and we have another four that are in training. As long as we don’t lose anybody, and the four that are in training complete, we’re going to be there.”

Mulford said the increase in pay for drivers to $20 an hour helped get drivers on board.

District officials said it’s a goal they’ve been striving for.

“Everyone has really been struggling, especially during the pandemic, with workforce shortages,” said Stephen Hall, chief communications officer. “We’re hopeful that we’re seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, and we’re going to be at the other end of this very soon.”

Mulford said they will know for sure if this will happen by March 8.