SPS may turn to virtual learning to combat rising COVID-19 cases

If you test positive at home, who do you need to tell? It depends on where you live. (Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Central High School in Springfield has over 500 faculty and students out of school on Thursday.

Stephen Hall, the Chief Communications Officer for Springfield Public Schools, says not all of these are positive cases. Instead, this number is made up of students and teachers who might have been exposed to the virus as well as those who have COVID-19 or who may be sick for other reasons.

However, daily positive cases are rising at Springfield Public Schools. According to Hall, the district had 260 positive COVID-19 cases on Monday, and 150 on Tuesday.

The weekly case average in December for the district was only 150.

“We need to be very realistic that we are facing workforce challenges that will only be made worse by the surge in cases that we are seeing in our community and as a result of that we will be faced with some difficult choices likely in the coming weeks,” says Hall.

Hall says that due to staffing shortages and rising cases, the district is looking at virtual learning being a very real possibility within the next few weeks.

“That may include switching to virtual learning at a classroom grade level or building site based on the surge that we’re seeing at that particular location, and so we’re asking the community to remain flexible and to give us grace as we have to make those difficult choices based on our ability to staff our school sites,” Hall continued.