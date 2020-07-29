SPS: households with students with multiple last names can go to school together

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Springfield Public Schools has shared that households with students with multiple last names will be able to attend in-person classes on the same days.

A Facebook post by the district says the days the students attend in-person, Monday-Tuesday or Thursday-Friday, would be based on the last name of the oldest student in the household.

“Students’ last names A-K would attend in-person Monday-Tuesday, L-Z would attend in-person Thursday-Friday,” the post says.

Stephen Hall with SPS says, the district will be following up with households this applies to to work out the details. He also says this has been a common question SPS has received.

