SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield Public Schools has announced classes will not be in session this Friday.

Both in-person and virtual learning has been canceled due to ongoing weather conditions.

District offices will also be closed. Information on activities and athletics for Friday has not yet been provided.

When it comes to making up for the missed classes later in the school year, SPS said the decision will likely not be made until April.

