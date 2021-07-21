SPS board members tour new Delaware Elementary School

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Public Schools board members toured the new Delaware Elementary School.

It’s part of the staff’s retreat to get out in the community and most of the students who attended Delaware have special needs.

The building has specialized classrooms for teachers to work one-on-one with students. Springfield Public Schools’ new superintendent also toured the building.

“Definitely excited about seeing our bond program, our schools, we are here tonight at Delaware elementary school,” said Dr. Grenita Lathan. “Excited about meeting staff and also meeting students. I’m excited about the first day of school which is scheduled for August the 23rd. It’s been a busy 3 weeks I’m actually getting a great understanding of our school district and also the city of Springfield.”

The new Delaware Elementary was built last year and officially opened last October.