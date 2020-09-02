SPS announces three schools with COVID-19 cases, possible exposures

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – According to the Springfield Public Schools website, three schools have had positive cases of COVID-19, within the school or in before/after school programs.

Fremont Elementary

An individual associated with the Boys and Girls Club’s before- and the after-school program has tested positive for COVID-19. A limited number of direct contacts will need to quarantine and those individuals have been directly notified.

Jeffries Elementary

An individual has tested positive for COVID-19 and had limited interaction within the building while wearing a mask on August 24. Due to appropriate physical distancing, there are no direct contacts, and quarantine for others is therefore not required.

Kickapoo High School

Two individuals have tested positive for COVID-19. These individuals had limited interaction within the building and both were wearing masks. Due to appropriate physical distancing, there are no direct contacts who need to quarantine.

Kickapoo High School also had another positive case on Tuesday.