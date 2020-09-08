Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

SPS announces several new COVID-19 infections, three different schools

by: Connor Wilson

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield Public Schools have announced several schools with new COVID-19 infections.

On September 5, Jeffries Elementary had two individuals test positive for COVID-19.

On September 6, Holland Elementary had one individual who tested positive for COVID-19.

On September 7, Delaware Elementary had one individual who tested positive for COVID-19.

In all cases, there was a limited number of direct contacts who will need to quarantine. All direct contacts have been contacted and provided specific guidance.

