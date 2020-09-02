SPS announces potential COVID-19 exposure at Kickapoo High School

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
kickapoo chiefs_-184597338731428557

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Springfield Public Schools has announced that there has been a potential COVID-19 exposure at Kickapoo High School.

According to the SPS website, a student who attended classes on Thursdays and Fridays ahs tested positive for COVID-19.

The student was wearing a mask and had limitied interaction in the school last week.

Springfield Public Schools and the Springfield-Greene County Health Department have determined that only one person was in direct contact and will need to quarantine.

The risk of exposure is considered low.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now