SPS announces potential COVID-19 exposure at Kickapoo High School

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Springfield Public Schools has announced that there has been a potential COVID-19 exposure at Kickapoo High School.

According to the SPS website, a student who attended classes on Thursdays and Fridays ahs tested positive for COVID-19.

The student was wearing a mask and had limitied interaction in the school last week.

Springfield Public Schools and the Springfield-Greene County Health Department have determined that only one person was in direct contact and will need to quarantine.

The risk of exposure is considered low.