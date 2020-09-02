SPS announces potential COVID-19 exposure at Kickapoo High School

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Springfield Public Schools has announced that there has been a potential COVID-19 exposure at Kickapoo High School.
According to the SPS website, a student who attended classes on Thursdays and Fridays ahs tested positive for COVID-19.
The student was wearing a mask and had limitied interaction in the school last week.
Springfield Public Schools and the Springfield-Greene County Health Department have determined that only one person was in direct contact and will need to quarantine.
The risk of exposure is considered low.