Springfield’s tourism impacted by COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The coronavirus stay at home order is affecting the travel industry.

On April 2, Welks Resorts in Branson laid off 94 employees after losing business from COVID-19.

The same thing is happening to hotels all over the Ozarks.

“Two hundred room hotels are renting 10, 12 rooms a night,” said Tracy Kimberlin, president of SGF Convention and Visitors Bureau. “There have been literally hundreds and hundreds of layoffs in the industry.”

Since last week hotel room sales are down 60 to75 percent compared to this time last year.

Plus, the city and county have lost hundreds of thousands of dollars which is normally generated in sales and room taxes.

Tracy kimberlin

“We’ve lost 22 of those groups since the 1st of March, totaling 25,000 rooms nights or occupied rooms and $15 million in revenue,” said Kimberlin. “There will be plenty of small businesses unfortunately that will probably not survive.”

While there is some federal relief for businesses, Kimberlin says it’s going to be like this for at least another month.