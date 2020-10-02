Springfield’s Tough Talk series kick-off, community members talk racism

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield community came together for the first iteration of its Tough Talk series on Thursday, Oct. 1.

Tough Talk is a community collaborative that offers conversations geared toward positive action among community members.

Francine Pratt, with Prosper Springfield, says the first talk was a success.

“So many times, people don’t want to talk about it because they don’t want to say the wrong thing or they don’t want to offend anyone, but it’s an issue and if we don’t talk about it, we can’t address it to see how different people have different experiences so that we can learn and move forward,” said Pratt.

Community Partnership of the Ozarks runs the collaborative with help from many local organizations, including the City of Springfield, MSU Division of Diversity and Inclusion, Prosper Springfield, the Springfield area Chamber of Commerce and more.

The virtual talk was facilitated by Doctor Lyle Foster and Doctor Leslie Anderson, both of whom are professors at Missouri State University.

Pratt says people asked many questions about interesting topics involving racism.

“One had to do with all lives matter,” said Pratt. “Another one had to do with, how do you bring diversity into an area where there’s no diversity? Especially in a rural area.”

The next “Tough Talk” will be Oct. 15. If you’d like to participate, you can register with Prosper Springfield.