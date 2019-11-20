Springfield’s public school students now have later start date to school year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Public Schools will now have a later start date to their school year from now on.

The SPS board voted yes tonight to push back the first day of classes beginning in the fall of 2020.

However, the vote was not unanimous.

Board member Charles Taylor suggested that one person should actually vote no as a symbolic gesture to the state that SPS does not agree to lose local control of making the school calendar.

Missouri lawmakers recently passed a law that doesn’t allow classes to start more than 14 days before the first Monday in September.

The change is to promote tourism in the state.

The later start date also means Springfield schools will have to cut out 3 days from students’ winter break.