Springfield’s medical marijuana dispensary opens to the public

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Exactly two years after Missourians approved medical marijuana, Springfield’s first dispensary is now open to card holders.

Old Route 66 Wellness Dispensary hosted a soft opening for its VIP members on Monday, Nov. 2. On Nov. 3, the dispensary opened its doors to the public for the first time.

Owner John Lopez says a line almost backed up to Glenstone caused them to open an hour early.

“It’s been a journey from the beginning,” said Lopez. “Our team, we put it all on the line. We bought this building before we even got the license. We risked a lot, but it’s going to be worth it. We know patients personally that have to have this, including ourselves, and we’re just super excited to get going.”

Right now, the dispensary is only selling marijuana in flower form. Lopez anticipates things like edibles, vapes, and other manufactured products, hopefully by the end of the year.

