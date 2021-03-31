Springfield’s live entertainment slowly returning to normalcy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield theatre and other local businesses are showing the live entertainment industry is slowly returning after the pandemic impact.

Geoff Steele, The historic Gillioz Theatre’s executive director, said whether it be Friday movie nights or hosting local opera, they’ve been trying to keep things afloat. But this week, they announced the return of a touring act – with Comedian Brian Regan. Steele considers it a major milestone.

“Touring represents about 80% of our activities,” said Steele. “Even for us to be able to what we’ve been able to do for the last 13 months, it doesn’t touch 80% of our business.”

The Springfield Cardinals will play their first game in almost two years on May 4. Some fans will be allowed, but no capacity guidelines have been officially announced.

For moviegoers, some Regal Cinemas across the country will open this Friday, April 2, with safety protocols. Springfield’s College Station 14 Downtown will open on May 21.

While the Gillioz Theatre’s scheduled show for July won’t fix everything, it could be the start of a turning point.

“It’s hope,” said Steele. “I mean, July is a long way away still. I would also say. July is one date, and then I don’t know when I get to play again yet right now. That’s not great news for us either, but it is hope.”

Steele said booking shows could be difficult with ordinances potentially changing throughout the year.

Greene County said the city could vote to remove face masks entirely once 50% of the county is vaccinated and cases remain low.