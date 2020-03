SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Library will be closing and Battlefield mall will be taking precautions due to COVID-19.

All 10 branches of the library will be closed from March 17 through the 31. The drive-up window service will not be available.

The Battlefield Mall says they will be changing their operating hours starting March 17.

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday

12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday

Each store or restaurant’s operating hours will vary.