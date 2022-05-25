SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The $25 million project that will connect downtown Springfield with Bass Pro Shops and Wonders of Wildlife continues with its first major road closure.

The City of Springfield announced Wednesday that Grant Avenue will close for three months between Ildreeen and Meadowmere streets beginning at 9:00 a.m. on May 26, 2022.

Detours on Campbell Avenue and Catalpa Steet will be available. Signs will be posted to guide drivers.

That portion of Grant Avenue is expected to reopen to traffic in mid-August.

The city is posting regular updates about construction progress on the project website. It is expected to be finished in 2024.