Springfield’s cold weather shelters need overnight volunteers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.— There will be a significant decline in temperatures overnight, and Springfield shelters need help.

After temperatures dropped from the 60’s to in the 30’s and snow is expected later this week, Safe to Sleep says they can’t open their door unless they have overnight volunteers.

Jessica Luraas with Safe to Sleep says there are other reasons for this volunteer shortage

Jessica Luraas, Safe to Sleep Volunteer Coordinator, says, “It’s a big ask for people to come and stay the night at a shelter, and I’m sure there’s a little bit of fear or concern about safety. What most volunteers realize when they get here is that it’s an incredible way to give back with your time.”

Safe to Sleep is not the only shelter needing help; the Women’s Cold Weather Shelter is also struggling to find overnight volunteers.

Two people work two four-hour shifts, the first shift for working, and the second shift is for sleeping.

While that schedule could turn people away, volunteer Rhonda Galbraith says it’s doable.

Rhonda Galbraith, Women’s Cold Weather Shelter Volunteer, says, “I mean it’s seven days a week, so there’s probably one day a week or even one day a month that someone could be willing to volunteer. And it makes a huge difference because it allows women to have a safe, warm place to sleep.”

As the temperatures decline tonight (2/4/2020), the Women’s Cold Weather Shelter at the Grace United Methodist Church will open at 8:30 p.m.