Springfield’s Clean Green Initiative helps residents dispose of unwanted items

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — May marks the beginning of phase two for the Clean Green Springfield Initiative.

The city will focus on disposal by offering opportunities all month to get rid of things like electronics, tires and mattresses.

Disposing of such items can be expensive, but Springfield has come up with low-cost to no-cost options.

Individuals can drop off unwanted electronics at the computer recycling center on North Prince Lane Monday thorough Saturday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

on May 15, those with unwanted beds can get rid of them at the city-wide mattress toss. Up to 1,000 local families can get rid of two mattresses or one mattress and one box spring for free.

on May 22, Clean Green Springfield is hosting a tire toss. Each household can drop off up to eight old tires from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at 404 N. Jefferson. Springfield said disposing of tires can “prevent disease-carrying and pest breeding grounds from occurring” as well as potential fires.