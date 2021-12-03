Springfield’s Candy Cane Lane is open, here’s how to avoid road construction on the way

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield’s Candy Cane Lane is open at Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park. The drive-through holiday light display opens on Friday, December 3, and is open the following two weekends.

Candy Cane Lane features farm-themed displays and more than 10,000 lights. It’s open 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings December 3-5, 10-12, and 17-19.

Admission is $5 per vehicle. Buses and limos are not allowed.

Because crews are working on roads in the area, visitors will need to plan an alternate route to Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park. Farm Road 146 (Bennett) is closed between West Bypass and the entrance. There are alternative routes available.

Alternative routes are available to avoid road construction for Springfield’s Candy Cane Lane light display

These are the routes the Springfield-Greene County Park Board says visitors should take:

From W. Sunshine St., head north on McCurry. Turn left onto Old Sunshine Road, and then right on Burks Ave, then right at Farm Road 146.

From W. Mt. Vernon St., head south on Orchard Crest Ave., turn right onto Grand St., left onto Farm Road 123, which will merge with Farm Road 146, ending at the Farm Park.

Concessions will not be sold in order to keep traffic moving.