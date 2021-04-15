Springfield’s Alamo Drafthouse Cinema announces reopening date

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Springfield is reopening their doors on April 28, 2021, according to Springboard Ventures, the company that owns the Cinema.

Guests will be asked to social distance and must wear a mask except when eating or drinking. Ticket purchases automatically have at least two buffer seats between each party.

Between screenings, theaters will be cleaned. Hand sanitizers will be placed throughout the building.

The Cinema is opening with a reduced menu. The Backlot will be open with both in-house seating and curbside pickup.

Tickets are not available on Fandango at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now