Springfield’s Alamo Drafthouse Cinema announces reopening date

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Springfield is reopening their doors on April 28, 2021, according to Springboard Ventures, the company that owns the Cinema.

Guests will be asked to social distance and must wear a mask except when eating or drinking. Ticket purchases automatically have at least two buffer seats between each party.

Between screenings, theaters will be cleaned. Hand sanitizers will be placed throughout the building.

The Cinema is opening with a reduced menu. The Backlot will be open with both in-house seating and curbside pickup.

Tickets are not available on Fandango at this time.