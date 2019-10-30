Springfield’s 3 Missing Women case featured in People magazine, cable TV show

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (News-Leader) — In 1992, the Springfield News-Leader ran a graphic on the front page of the newspaper counting the days Suzie Streeter, Sherrill Levitt and Stacy McCall had been missing.

It has now been more than 10,000 days since the women – known as the Three Missing Women or the Springfield Three – were last seen, but they haven’t disappeared from the public consciousness.

People magazine published an article about the case in its Nov. 4 edition (on stands now), and the cable TV network Investigation Discovery will air an episode about the Three Missing Women on Monday at 9 p.m.

On June 6, 1992, Streeter and McCall graduated from Kickapoo High School and spent the evening at various parties. In the early morning hours of June 7, the two retired to a home in the 1700 block of East Delmar Street, where Streeter lived with her mother, Levitt.

The three women have not been seen since. Their cars, cigarettes and purses were left behind and friends who came to check on them found a busted light cover on the front porch (which they cleaned up long before police were called).

