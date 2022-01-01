Springfield’s 1st hospital birth of 2022 is a girl

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – CoxHealth announced Saturday afternoon that the 1st hospital birth of the year in Springfield is a baby girl named Clara Jacqueline Everding, born to parents Nathan and Kelly of Nixa, arrived at 12:38 a.m. at Cox South. She weighed 8 pounds and 8 ounces, and was 20 inches long.

Clara was due later in January, but her family is thrilled with the surprise birthday.

“I kind of joked that it would awesome if she came on the first because that’s my grandmother’s birthday,” says Kelly. “So it was really special when my water broke on the thirty-first.”

The couple had already chosen her middle name, Jacqueline, in honor of Clara’s great-grandmother, and now, she shares her birthday too.

“So Clara got her name and her birthday,” says Kelly.