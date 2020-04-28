Springfield Zookeepers complete projects on their “Honey Zoo” list

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– While you may be at home putting in time on a “honey to do” list, Zookeepers are right there with you.

KOLR10 spent some time at the Dickerson Park Zoo, talking to the crew about what projects are on their “honey zoo” list.

Mike Crocker, the Zoo Director, says, “We’re working on a variety of projects here. The one behind me is a glade restoration. This little glade is an area. Glades in the Ozarks are characterized as these soils, a lot of rock outcroppings, things like that. Some glades have prickly Pear Cactus. They are the closest things we have in the Ozarks to deserts, and they have their own unique collections of plants and animals that inhabit those. This is an area where people tend to shortcut across these long points in the sidewalk where the sidewalk bends. When they shortcut across that, it causes erosion problems eventually, so what we did to solve the erosion problem is to put a series of stepping stones in there that kids can use to shortcut like they always have but solve the erosion problem at the same time.”

Joey Powell, with the Dickerson Park Zoo, says, “So we are making good use of a bad time since we have to be closed, we are just all over the zoo making some incredible improvements. Some of the guests will be able to recognize, and some of them are underground or things that they might not notice, for example, redoing the cheetah fence behind us. You might not see that, but the fence is being remodeled, but this is a noticeable improvement here. They are creating a boulder for the cheetahs. It’s close to being done. We are Re-striping in all the parking areas. Another completed project, so when guests can come back, they will know exactly where to park. Miscellaneous repairs to privacy fences. We’re at the entrance to the zoo, and when we open back up, this is one of the first things that people will see. Now a lot of stuff going on you might not notice. We are renovating the canopy, there’s new oak beams that have been replaced and some steel beams that are being installed but what’s missing is Dickerson Park Zoo, and when that goes back up it’s going to be painted a bright green to match the green of our logo, so that’s going to be one of the first things you see when you come in. So along with the sign being painted, you will notice the elephant has a fresh new coat of paint.”