SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Dickerson Park Zoo in Springfield will be reopening starting next week.

Tuesday, May 26 through 28 is when the zoo will reopen exclusively for friends of the zoo members.

The general public will be welcomed back starting on Friday, May 29, However, when doors reopen, some exhibits will be closed while others will have restrictions.

The zoo is encouraging guests to abide by social distancing guidelines and asking anyone with any symptoms to stay home.