Springfield zoo awarded 2020 Conservation Prize for their achievements and leadership

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The SaveNature.Org Conservation Prize will be awarded to Springfield’s Dickerson Park Zoo on September 1 for different achievements and leadership including raising funds for a struggling national park.

The 2020 Conservation Prize was given to the zoo by environmental champions from Zoo, Aquarium and Animal Keeper associations.

This year, 2020, marks the 27th anniversary of the prize. Those who receive the Conservation Prize earn it with their achievements and leadership of on-the-ground activists from around the world and inspire others to be environmentally friendly.

The Dickerson Park Zoo director Mike Crocker was acknowledged by the SaveNature.Org director Norman Gershenz for raising funds to protect over 26 million square feet of lands in the Sierra del Lacandon National Park.

“The work of everyone at the Dickerson Park Zoo represents a certainty for meeting the challenges of conservation in the 21st century,” said Gershenz.

An official presentation of the award will be hosted through Zoom meeting and shared on Facebook for people to see at 7 p.m. by the Dickerson Park Zoo.