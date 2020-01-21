Springfield youth learn about African American history

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– From people like Harriet Tubman to President Barack Obama…

“…he just wanted to change the world and how people were treating each other,” said fourth-grader Naveya Woodard.

Springfield youth are learning about the African American community and its impact on society.

“We’re celebrating black people and how they changed the world,” said Woodard.

Students are creating a portrait of an influential African American of their choice as part of an art contest.

“A leader is someone who is a good role model and believes in people who follow them and has trust in what they’re doing, said sixth-grader Wesley.

Apryl Myers is a local college student who volunteers at the Boys and Girls Club of Springfield.

“Definitely being here with them it gives them a lot of support and it motivates them,” said Myers. “Even if you’re here right now…that doesn’t mean that you have to stay in the situation you’re currently in.”

Myers says it’s important to honor those who came before us.

“We’re kind of realizing the educational system kind of misses the opportunities to teach kids about black culture,” said Myers.

Myers says all children should have the opportunity to learn about black history.

“Yeah, we’re one of the largest cities in Missouri, but there’s a lot of work to be done,” said Myers. “It just takes individuals to want to stand behind that and actually do the work.”

Because after all, community is just “respecting each other and not being rude to each other and helping out,” said Welsey.