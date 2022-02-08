SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A $10,000 grant from the National Endowment of the Arts will fund a program to help elementary school students in Springfield develop soft skills that will help them later in life. Soft skills are things like critical thinking, public speaking, and teamwork that are applicable in any career.

The City of Springfield Department of Workforce Development, located at the Missouri Job Center, announced the plan for the grant Tuesday. It will fund the Art at Work program, which teaches students those necessary skills through group art projects.

There are monthly sessions planned, which will be focused on students who may not be getting exposure to art.