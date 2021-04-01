Springfield woman starts rescue for rabbits in need of homes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield woman started a rabbit rescue after discovering there was a need for one in the area.

Gloria Watson already had two rabbits as pets for six years but rescued another one this year.

“They’re just such a kind of misunderstood creature,” said Watson, founder of Alice and Hazel’s Rabbit Haven.

Watson developed an interest in rabbit rescue when she saw a rabbit, now named Hope, for the very first time.

“We were driving down the road on new year’s eve, my husband was like, is that a rabbit?” Watson explained, “she was huddled up on the side of the road, and every time I bent down to pick her up, she hopped off, she was super weak so I took my coat off and I threw it over her. We thought, well, we will call a rabbit rescue in Kansas City and St. Louis and see if they’ll take her. Obviously, that didn’t happen. So, she’s kind of the one who started it all.”

Word got out, and Watson started receiving calls about stray rabbits and realized there was a need.

“She has a spot on the floor in the living room where she’ll sit and that’s where she sits when she wants pets,” Watson said.

And now has two rabbits up for adoption, Reid, and Sunny.

She wants to get one message across before easter: they’re cute and cuddly, but that doesn’t mean they make great gifts for easter. Rabbits require just as much attention as dogs or cats.

“They’re kind of like cats. They’re litter box trained. They decide when they want to come and when they don’t. They do know their names,” said Watson, “a lot of people think rabbits are great for young children, they don’t take up a lot of space, they’re not expensive, or not as expensive as cats and dogs, and all of those things are actually incorrect.”

Watson’s rabbits were new to the house at first, “my husband didn’t want rabbits. He was like, I mean, they don’t even have personalities, they’re just like hamsters. Which hamsters have personalities too FYI,” said Watson.

But they eventually became a part of the family, “they love him more than me now. Nothing like the love between a pet and a dad who didn’t want a pet,” said Watson.

If you’re interested in adopting Reid or Sunny or would like to contribute to this rescue and give a donation, visit https://www.facebook.com/AliceandHazelsRabbitHaven/