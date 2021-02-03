Springfield woman sentenced to five years of supervised probation after resisting arrest

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A woman charged for driving in the wrong lane, fleeing police, and causing an accident in 2019 has been sentenced.

Court records say 42-year-old Amy Blain pleaded guilty to a plea agreement. Her original sentence was five years in the Department of Corrections, but the judge suspended the execution of the sentence and instead sentenced Blain to five years of supervised probation.

In August of 2019, Blain was driving north in the south lanes of Highway 13 near Farm Road 102. According to a probable cause statement, deputies found Blain parked, facing north, on the shoulder of Highway 13.

One deputy reports pulling up behind the dark grey Ford Ranger Blain was driving, only to watch Blain drive away, again, on the wrong side of the road.

As the deputy followed the truck, he notes Blain weaving in and out of northbound and southbound lanes, often turning sharply only to weave between eastbound and westbound lanes.

The statement explains deputies were eventually able to follow Blain’s route by tagging the truck with a StarChase tracker.

“At the intersection of Kansas Expressway and Grand, the truck crossed into oncoming traffic, heading southbound in the northbound lanes,” the statement explains. “Shortly after the intersection, the suspect struck another vehicle that was traveling northbound.”

That collision, the statement explains, damaged the front right wheel of the truck Blain was driving, pulling the tire off the rim.

According to the deputy’s statement, the truck continued until it reached the intersection of Bennett and Kansas Expressway, where it “made an abrupt sharp left turn into an oncoming vehicle.”

This collision ended the pursuit.

Deputies report shouting at Blain to get out of the car. When she didn’t, they say, they used a taser to get her to cooperate, though they report she continued to pull away after the taser was used on her.

“After being detained,” the statement reads, “Blain refused to identify herself….”

Deputies say they attempted to interview Blain after the crash, but she wouldn’t cooperate.