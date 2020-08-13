Springfield woman receives home from Habitat for Humanity

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield mother now owns a three-bedroom home thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

Bridget Cover got the keys to her home at a dedication ceremony Wednesday, August 12.

Cover says she will be able to provide a stable living situation for her family.

“We are excited,” said Cover. “We are ecstatic. I could not focus at work. It’s been the longest short day ever. This is a dream come true and it is going to provide stability for my family and me forever. Obviously, all honor and glory to God.”

Cover says she applied for the program over a year ago and put 250 hours of sweat equity into the homebuilding process.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

TLC Properties