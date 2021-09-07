Springfield woman pleads guilty to sex trafficking 15-year-old

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield woman pleaded guilty to sex trafficking a child.

Danna Marie Rodriguez, 36-years-old, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a minor on Tuesday.

Rodriguez took sexually explicit photos of a 15-year-old girl and sold them, according to court documents.

She also admitted to giving the victim ecstasy before the girl met an unidentified man at a Springfield hotel for sex.

The victim received $70, and Rodriguez and her partner kept the rest of the payment.

The minimum sentence for Rodriguez is 15 years in federal prison without parole, and she faces up to life in prison.