SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The mother of three boys who were abducted in March in Springfield and taken to Arizona has pleaded guilty to three counts of interfering with custody and has been put on supervised probation for five years.

Brittany Barnes was sentenced to four years on each of the counts, but the sentences were suspended by Judge Becky Borthwick on Friday (8/5/22).

Barnes, the children’s non-custodial parent, and her wife Ceairah Beverly were charged after they took the children from their home on March 23, 2022, for what they said was a supervised visit.

The children, aged 10, 9, and 8 were in the custody of the State of Missouri when they were taken, according to court documents.

Barnes and Beverly left the state of Missouri with the children and traveled to the Tucson area.

On April 8, 2022, an arrest warrant was issued out of Greene County. On May 5, investigators from Springfield requested U.S. Marshals Service assistance in locating the three children along with the arresting Barnes and Beverly on their felony warrant for kidnapping.

U.S. Marshals tracked down Barnes and Beverly in the Tucson area, where the five were staying in a hotel. They were arrested on May 13 and transported back to Missouri.

Beverly is next to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 17, 2022.