Springfield woman pays off local student lunch debts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield woman has raised thousands of dollars to pay off local student lunch debts.

According to the Springfield News-Leader, it all started when a woman in Molly Mckinney’s area asked for help on a neighborhood app.

Mckinney says the woman asked if anyone knew of any agencies offering help to pay off her children’s $60 lunch debt.

Mckinney decided to pay the bill herself.

She found out that other people owed hundreds of dollars in school lunch debt, so she started a Facebook page with a PayPal account to pay off debt from around the district.

As of Monday, McKinney had raised around $6,000 from Springfield residents and local businesses.

