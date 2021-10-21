Springfield woman dies from injuries in early October car crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A Springfield woman has died as a result of the injuries she sustained in a crash in early October.

According to the Springfield Police Department, the crash happened on October 8 around 6 a.m. at the intersection of Fort and Sunshine. The crash occurred when a 2019 Nissan Murano was heading north on Fort approaching the Sunshine intersection, and a 2009 Ford Focus driven by 40-year-old Catherine Williams was driving south on Fort and began turning east on Sunshine.

On Oct. 19, 2021, 40-year-old Catherine Williams from Springfield, died as a result of injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash on Oct. 8th at the intersection of Fort and Sunshine.



Police say that’s when a collision occurred between Williams and the other driver. Both drivers were taken to the hospital with serious injuries at the time.

On October 19, Williams passed from her injuries.

Officers with the department’s Traffic Section are continuing to investigate the circumstances involved in the crash and are asking anyone who has information about this incident to call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.

This crash marks the 24th traffic fatality in Springfield in 2021.