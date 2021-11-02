Springfield woman dies after head-on collision on Halloween

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department is investigating a head-on collision that killed a 72-year old on October 31.

A pickup truck was traveling northbound on West Bypass at around 8 a.m. when it crossed the median and struck a southbound vehicle head-on.

The passenger in the southbound vehicle, 72-year-old Springfield residence Linda Ward, died at the scene and the two drivers were taken to area hospitals with serious injuries.

The family of the deceased passenger has been notified and the police department is still investigating the crash.