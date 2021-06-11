Springfield woman attacked, security system records incident

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield woman said she is still in shock after being attacked by two men in her driveway.

“He put his hand over my mouth and told me to shut up, and I was just saying please don’t hurt me, you know, I’m a mom, I have kids,” said Felecia Hill, an attack victim. “And then the other man started to walk into my garage, and then my dog came out, and that’s what scared them away. If you listen to the video, I think he says, ‘They have a dog let’s go,’ or something like that.”

Hill said she now gets nervous with every car that passes her house. She doesn’t know what the men wanted.

During the attack, Hill’s husband was inside. He ran after the suspect’s car when it made a second pass by their home.

Hill said she is thankful for her dog, her security system, and that her daughters are safe.

“I keep most of my blinds closed now. I have all my cameras running at all times,” said Hill. “I mean, I’m just thankful I had my dog, and I just want more awareness. You know, I have two girls, and I just want people to feel safe and protected. And you would think this is a good neighborhood, and something like this would never happen, but it does.”

Despite being shaken up, Hill said neither she or her daughters were injured.

Police said the department is working to identify the suspects.